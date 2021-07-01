Andhra Pradesh: Man Tortures Mother and daughter in Mangalagiri, police registers case

In a shocking incident, a woman, who had left her husband and was living alone with her daughter has been harassed by a man with whom she had an illicit relationship. The incident has come to light on Wednesday, which happened in Mangalagiri of Guntur. Goli Sambasiva Rao from Mangalagiri has been living with a woman who has been abandoned by her husband for some years. She has a daughter. Meanwhile, the mother is looking for a marriage for the young woman who has completed the degree.

Sambhasiva Rao, who has been seeing the young woman, is preventing her from getting married. He has been making many attempts to subdue the young woman asking the woman to marry her daughter to him. The young woman also got into a heated argument with Sambhasiva Rao. Outraged by this, Sambhasiva Rao kept his daughters at home for a week and tortured them.

On Wednesday the young woman was severely beaten with a belt. Unable to bear his torture, the mother-daughter fled the house and turned to the police. According to their complaint, Mangalagiri police registered a case and launched an investigation.