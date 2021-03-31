Andhra Pradesh: Man who married eight times to dupe women arrested in Visakhapatnam

A man was held for marrying eight times for duping women in Visakhapatnam. Going into details, a man named Arun Kumar fell in love with eight people and married all of them one at a time. He would lead peaceful life with them for some time and used to put pressure on the wives to commit adultery. Arun, who has links with a cannabis prostitution gang used to torture wives and threaten them of killing if they don't obey his orders. In this backdrop, he tortured his first and second wife and sold them to prostitution house.



With this, the victims had approached the police last month against husband. She complained to the police that she had received death threats from her husband. However, no action was taken against accused to the victims complaint that the local police had links with Arun Kumar. They then approached the women's associations and brought the matter to the attention of CP Manish Kumar. The victims sent a voice message to CP Manish Kumar saying that they were in danger of death and demanded the immediate arrest of Arun Kumar. Responding to this, CP issued orders to take immediate action against the accused.

Meanwhile, DGP Gautam Sawang was expressed anguish sover the negligence in registering a case against Arun Kumar and directed CP to take immediate and strict action against the accused. He said the case should be investigated even on the staff who were negligent in registering the case.