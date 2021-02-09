X
X
Andhra Pradesh: Mantralayam cops seize Rs. 25 lakh worth 490 grams smuggled gold

Highlights

Kurnool: The cops of Mantrayalam police station have seized Rs. 25 lakhs worth 490 grams of golden ornaments on Monday night. According to Mantralayam ...

Kurnool: The cops of Mantrayalam police station have seized Rs. 25 lakhs worth 490 grams of golden ornaments on Monday night. According to Mantralayam Circle Inspector, Krishnaiah, vehicle checking was conducted at Madhavaram border check post. During the course of checking, the golden ornaments were detected from the vehicle of one Lakshmanna resident of Kurnool. He was carrying the articles from Aieza in Telanga state into Andhra Pradesh.

When asked to show documents pertaining to the golden ornaments he failed to give valid reasons. The entire golden ornaments have been seized and would be handed over to the income tax department officials for initiating further action, stated the Circle Inspector, Krishnaiah.

He further said that vehicle checking was intensified at the border check post. Every vehicle entering into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and Karnataka are being thoroughly checked, stated Krishnaiah.

