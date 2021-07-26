Andhra Pradesh: Mega Covid vaccination drive to be conducted today in Krishna district

The Krishna district collector, K Nivas said in a statement that the Covid vaccination drive will be conducted across the district today. The drive would start in a while where pregnant women, nursing mothers, teachers, nursing and sanitation staff who have not been vaccinated with the first dose will be vaccinated along with other health care workers.



On the other hand, those who completed the prescribed period after the first dose will be vaccinated with the second dose as well. All those who are eligible are advised to contact their respective volunteers, medical staff, and Asha Workers.

Meanwhile, DEO Tahera Sultana said that a 'Mega Vaccination Mela was being organized in all the secretariats in the district on Monday to get all the teachers vaccinated against covid. She directed the principals to make appropriate arrangements as there were orders from the government to be ready to open schools on August 16.

The teaching and non-teaching staff working in all schools under the district education department must be vaccinated. It is recommended that a hundred percent vaccination is completed by the 27th of this month. Commissioner Venkatesh advised the staff to adhere to the covid protocols by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance in the vaccination drive. He said that as many as. 22,000 covishield doses are available.