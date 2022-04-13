Andhra Pradesh: Mekathoti Sucharita meets YS Jagan, says she had not resigned

The Andhra Pradesh former home minister Mekathoti Sucharita was incensed at his opponents for spreading false propaganda on her resignation. She made it clear that she was not resigning and the rumours were untrue. Mekathoti Sucharita met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the Chief Minister's Camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday for about an hour.

Speaking to the media, she said that she was not even insulted in the party and opined that she was given the opportunity as a home minister. She said she could not come out of the house for a few days due to health issues.

Sucharita said they were fully committed to the decision of CM Jagan in the cabinet reshuffle and would work towards victory in the coming elections. Sucharita has made it clear that she would stand by YS Jagan as long as she is in politics.