Andhra Pradesh: Merger of primary schools sparks protests

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: The state government's decision to merge Classes 3, 4 and 5 with nearest high schools has turned controversial, triggering protests by students and parents. The reason for the spontaneous agitation by parents is the dislocation caused by merger of local primary schools with high schools that are located 5-10 km away from their present primary schools. Absence of buses or autorickshaws or any other mode of transport has compelled children to walk long distances while some high schools into which the primary schools were merged have no additional rooms or enough space to accommodate the primary classes, forcing the children to remain where they are.



The merger decision was taken without taking into consideration the availability of space and transport facilities, landing the students, teachers and parents in the lurch. As many as 398 primary schools in the erstwhile Anantapur district were merged with high schools located far away thus triggering protests in many mandals.

In Uravakonda mandal, Classes 3, 4 and 5 students were merged with Uravakonda ZP high school. The school already has 933 students and with 187 more primary students coming to the high school, they are facing space constraints. The school which requires 24 classrooms, has only 16 rooms.

Some students are facing hurdles in their long trek having to cross streams and rivulets. In places like Rayadurgam, Uravakonda, Madakasira, Chennekothapalle, Penukonda and Kundurpi, etc., the students are facing problems of crossing streams. Besides, the students have no transport facility. Some students have to cross the busy highways to reach their destination.

In Anantapur district, there are 493 high school students in Nethaji municipal high school. Eight primary schools were merged with this high school thus adding 450 children but due to space problem, the primary school remained in their building. Nine additional classrooms were to be built but construction could not be done during the summer holidays.

There are 3,170 primary schools and 509 high schools in the two districts. In the first phase, 351 primary schools were merged with the high schools and in the second phase 398 primary schools are being merged with high schools but this exercise has been undertaken without proper planning and logistics support leaving students and parents high and dry. In-charge DEO Krishnaiah admitted that space constraint is there in some schools. "Wherever there is a space problem, the students are retained temporarily in their old locations. Other logistics problems are being sorted out too," he told The Hans India.