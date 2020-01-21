Andhra Pradesh: Mid-day meal scheme will now be called 'Jagananna Gorumudda'

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the Mid-day meal scheme would be named after 'Jagananna Gorumudda' scheme hereafter. Speaking on the ambitious Amma Vodi scheme in the state assembly, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that about 40 lakh mothers would benefit with the scheme who will get Rs. 15,000 per annum.

At the same time, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted the house on the changes made to mid-day meals scheme to provide quality and healthy food to the students.

Here is the enhanced menu

Monday: Rice, Egg curry, Chickpea (a recipe for peanut lentil gingerbread)

Tuesday: Puliohara, Tomato dal, Boiled egg

Wednesday: Vegetable Rice, Aloo Kurma, Boiled Egg, Chickpea

Thursday: Kichidi, Tomato chutney, Boiled egg

Friday: Rice, Asparagus, Boiled egg, Chickpea

Saturday: Rice, sambar, and Sweet Pongal

The chief minister has also announced the increase in the honorarium for the mid-day meal workers.