Andhra Pradesh: Minister Goutham Reddy tests positive for coronavirus, asks others to undergo tests

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gautam Reddy has been infected with the corona. He is currently in isolation at his residence in Hyderabad. The minister is being treated under the supervision of doctors who is with mild fever. Gautam Reddy suggested that those who had met him personally in the last two or three days should undergo corona tests. In this backdrop, today's event with Microsoft‌ on skills development training has been postponed due to the minister's corona infection.

"I have shown mild symptoms upon testing, my report came as COVID positive. I am taking required treatment and currently in isolation. Those, who have met me in last one week, pls follow covid protocols, get tested & pls take care," minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 41,871 tests were conducted across the state where 10,759 cases were diagnosed and 31 people lost their lives with five in Chittoor and Krishna, three each in Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts, two each in East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram and one person each lost life in Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam. The death toll rose to 7,541 across the state.

On the other hand, with 3,992 victims recovering in a 24-hour period, the state-wide recovery has reached 9,22,977, the health ministry said. There are currently 66,944 active cases in the state. The health department has so far tested 1,58,35,169 samples across the state.