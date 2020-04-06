Andhra Pradesh: Minister Kannababu directs officials to provide MSP to all crops

Andhra Pradesh: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu held a teleconference on Monday over the Minimum Support Prices of the crops. Minister Kanna Babu reviewed the issue with Agriculture and Marketing officials and later spoke to collectors and Joint Directors of the Marketing department.

He said the maize will be purchased by the government from Tuesday. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed to raise the price of each crop and instructed the authorities not to let prices of crops fall. "We have already started buying grain," he said.

Kanna Babu directed the authorities to ensure that no farmer is in trouble and advised the to see that the prices of mangoes and other fruits should not fall.