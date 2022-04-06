Andhra Pradesh: Missing case of an inter-student turns out to be murder in Chagallu

The young man who went missing four years back in Nidadavol is found to be murdered after the accused revealed the crime in front of his friends under the influence of alcohol. Police have revealed details of the incident that happened in the current (former West Godavari district) East Godavari district. Sriharsha from Chagallu is studying Intermediate in 2018 at a college in Velivennu. He went to his grandfather's house in Daravaram for the Diwali festival. While playing cricket, Harsha came in contact with construction workers Rashid, Aditya, and Munindra.



Against this backdrop, Sriharsha went to Nidadavolu Junior College with the three to play cricket. The other three were angry with Sriharsha over the quarrel between them and planned to murder him. The trio called Sriharsha to a lone place and the three tied a rope around his neck together and brutally killed him. The dead body was hidden in an old septic tank in Nidadavol Junior College and after three years it was pulled out and dumped in a ditch near the Nidadavol railway gate.

Sriharsha's father complained with the police about the missing of Sriharsha in 2018 and a case was registered. However, his whereabouts were not found and the mystery has been going on for four years. Recently Rashid warned his friends in a drunken state that he murdered a person.

Upon learning the matter, the police took Rashid into custody and questioned where he confessed to the murder. While Rashid was arrested, the other two accused Aditya and Muneendra were absconding. A few more bones were found in a septic tank at Nidadavol College.