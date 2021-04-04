Andhra Pradesh: MLA Roja discharged from hospital, says her thoughts are on victory of YSRCP

APIIC Chairperson, Nagari MLA RK Roja has recently undergone two major surgeries at Fortis Mallar Hospital in Adyar of Chennai. Roja, who has been in hospital for ten days, was discharged on Saturday. She reached her residence in Chennai after doctors advised her to rest for a few days. Roja revealed that she was discharged from the hospital and said doctors had advised her to take rest due to health condition.

"Despite resting due to my health condition, all my thoughts are on the success of YSRCP candidates, whether in hospital or at home," Roja said. To this end, she issued a statement addressed to party leaders. She made the statement in the backdrop of the Tirupati Parliamentary seat by-election, MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Roja had to undergo surgery last year but it was postponed due to the severity of the corona virus. She went to the hospital on March 24 for a general checkup and was told by doctors who performed the tests that she needed immediate surgery. However, her husband Selvamani said that Roja had asked the doctors to decide the date of the operation after the completion of the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, which was denied. With this, Roja underwent two major surgeries on the same day. Doctors recommend taking bed rest for 7 weeks after surgeries.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday phoned and consulted MLA Roja, who underwent surgery. CM Jagan called Roja and inquired about her health condition. In the backdrop of the upcoming Tirupati by-election, MPTC and ZPTC elections, he suggested her to put the issue aside and take rest.