Andhra Pradesh: Mock assembly held on grand scale across the State

A vibrant mock assembly held at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly premises brought excitement and enthusiasm as students from across the region celebrated Constitution Day. Organised by the AP Mawana Resources Development Department, the event, which was broadcast live to 45,000 schools, saw participation from students representing 175 constituencies.

The mock assembly featured M. Leela Gautam from Manyam district as Chief Minister, alongside Soumya from the same district as Leader of the Opposition. Kodi Yogi from Visakhapatnam district took on the role of Deputy Chief Minister, while Chinmayi from Tirupati district served as the Education Minister. Swathi from Kakinada district presided as Speaker.

With great enthusiasm, the young participants engaged in a lively session that included an election of a pro-tem speaker and a dedicated Question Hour, where 'ministers' responded to their peers. The assembly passed significant bills concerning social media regulation and environmental protection, amid spirited debate and robust exchanges of criticism between the government and the opposition.

The event was marked by dramatic moments, including members rushing to the well in protest, reminiscent of a real parliamentary debate. Notable figures such as Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, CM Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh, and various ministers observed the proceedings live.

In tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, leaders including Chandrababu and Ayyannapatrudu paid their respects, while the Chief Minister unveiled a specially designed copy of the Constitution aimed at educating the students. The mock assembly not only celebrated the spirit of democracy but also inspired the young participants to engage actively in civic affairs.