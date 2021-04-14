Andhra Pradesh: Mother - daughter commits suicide in Guntur over daughter's love affair

A tragedy took place during on Tuesday in Guntur district where a mother daughter duo was committed suicide. Going into details, mother from Pedakurapadu Mandal had married her daughter to her brother Naga Surendra a year ago. He works in an iron and cement shop in Sattenapalle. He enrolled his wife in a private degree college in Sattenapalle as she wanted to study. She is studying second year.



What happened in the meantime was that the daughters, who were sleeping on the terrace at night, went into a coma after drinking insecticide in the morning. The family members immediately rushed them to a private hospital in Sattenapalle. Doctors have already concluded that they are dead. The daughter seems to be seven months pregnant. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident following a complaint by a family member.

According to the basic information given by the police, the husband knew that she was having an affair with another person who was studying in Degree College. This led to quarrels between the husband and wife for a few days. Surendra's wife who went for degree exams on the 10th of this month, did not come home much who was suspected of having gone out with a man who was staying close. In this backdrop, he told this to his elder sister.

On Monday night, the daughter was brought to the village by her mother and an altercation ensued between the two in this order, which led to suicide of the duo.