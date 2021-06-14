Andhra Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo commits suicide amid family problems in Tadipatri

A tragic incident took place in Tadipatri of Anantapur district, in which a mentally ill mother and daughter allegedly committed suicide. According to police, Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of Chintalapalli in Putlur mandal, died last year with Corona.

After his death, his wife and daughter came to Tadipatri and resided at Road no 16 in Krishnapuram. Daughter Aparna was working as a Surveyor in Gudur Secretariat in Putlur mandal. Her mother had been in trauma since her father died. On Sunday night, the victim committed suicide by drinking insecticide at home.

Meanwhile, the locals suspect that the mother-daughter committed suicide as they were unable to come out of the grief over the death of family head. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.