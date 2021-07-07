Andhra Pradesh: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu meets Union Minister over Krishna water dispute

Guntur: Narasaropet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu on Wednesday met the Union Jala Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to solve Krishna river water dispute and problems of farmers in the State.

He met Shekhawat in New Delhi and briefed him about Krishna the river water dispute and its impact on AP farmers. He said Telangana is diverting the Krishna river water and generating the power. As a result, the farmers in Guntur,Prakasam and Nellore districts would have to face irrigation water problem in the days to come.

He said the farmers will face problem with the diversion of Krishna river water.

He urged the Union minister to deploy Central forces to stop Krishna water diversion. He requested to decide Krishna River Management Board jurisdiction to solve future Krishna river water disputes.