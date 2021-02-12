X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Municipal Corporator murdered in Kakinada

Corporator Kampara Ramesh
x

Corporator Kampara Ramesh

Highlights

Kakinada Municipal Corporation 9th ward Corporator Kampara Ramesh (47) was murdered by his friend on Thursday midnight.

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation 9th ward Corporator Kampara Ramesh (47) was murdered by his friend on Thursday midnight. According to Sarpavaram CI Govindarajulu, five to six friends of Ramesh have participated in a function near Surya Car Wash Mechanic shed at Valasapakala , Kakinada Rural.

Then there was a duel war taking place between Ramesh and one of his friends G. Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Alias Chinna in a matter. After the conclusion of the party the friends started to return to their homes. Meanwhile, Kampara Ramesh was searching for his Car keys.

Chinna dashed him with his car two times. It was recorded in CC cameras. Ramesh died on the spot. The body was sent to government general hospital Kakinada for postmortem. Sarpavaram police registered a case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X