Andhra Pradesh: Municipal Corporator murdered in Kakinada

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation 9th ward Corporator Kampara Ramesh (47) was murdered by his friend on Thursday midnight. According to Sarpavaram CI Govindarajulu, five to six friends of Ramesh have participated in a function near Surya Car Wash Mechanic shed at Valasapakala , Kakinada Rural.

Then there was a duel war taking place between Ramesh and one of his friends G. Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Alias Chinna in a matter. After the conclusion of the party the friends started to return to their homes. Meanwhile, Kampara Ramesh was searching for his Car keys.

Chinna dashed him with his car two times. It was recorded in CC cameras. Ramesh died on the spot. The body was sent to government general hospital Kakinada for postmortem. Sarpavaram police registered a case.