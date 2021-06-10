Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh alleges of corruption in APPSC Group 1 Exams

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has turned into YSRCP Public Service Commission and accused that the commission had involved in a major scandal.

Lokesh had held a virtual meeting with the candidates who had written the test in the wake of allegations of irregularities in the APPSC Group-1 Mains examination. He was speaking on the occasion fumed at YSRCP government for turning every system into corruption.

He said that of the 9,678 qualified candidates who appeared for the Mains exams in December 2020 for the 2018 notification, only 340 were called for interview. Lokesh criticized the appointment of non-educated people as APPSC members.

Lokesh said there were complaints that the APPSC Group-1 Mains test evaluation was not conducted properly. He assured candidates that he will stand firm until justice is done. He was incensed that digital evaluation was chosen without any study.

Nara Lokesh demanded that the names, marks and answer sheets of the selected candidates be disclosed and to release a white paper on digital evaluation technology. He demanded that an online grievance redressal system be set up.