Andhra Pradesh: New curfew regulations comes into force for next ten days

The decision of Andhra Pradesh government to extend the curfew for another ten days has come into effect today in the wake of the corona cases in the state. The curfew has already been relaxed for another two hours. With the latest decision, the relaxation time is going to run from six in the morning to two in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, curfew will continue in the state for sixteen hours a day. Only those who have the e-pass during the curfew will be allowed into the AP. Emergency services will be exempt from the curfew, police said. The officials have warned that strict action would be taken if the rules were violated. CP Battina Srinivasan said that special teams have been set up to monitor the curfew.

According to the health bulletin released yesterday, as many as 97,863 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 8110 were diagnosed with corona positive taking the total number of cases to 17,87,883 on Thursday.

On the other hand, 12,981 people have recovered from the dreadful virus taking the total recoveries to 16,77,063. Currently there are 99,057 active cases. As many as two crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.

Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 1416 cases followed by 1042 in Chittoor 906 in Anantapur district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered least number of cases with 235.