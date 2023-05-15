Live
Andhra Pradesh: Newly elected YSRCP MLCs take oath on Monday
YSRCP MLCs elected under the local bodies MLC quota in Andhra Pradesh took oath on Monday at the legislative council.
The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju administered oath to Narthu Rama Rao, Kudipudi Suryanarayana, Kavuru Srinivas, Vanka Rabindranath, Alampur Madhusudan, Sepoy Subrahmanyam, Merugu Muralidhar and Ramasubba Reddy.
Ministers Budi Mutyalanaidu, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Chellaboyina Venu, Merugu Nagarjuna, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Whip Prasad Raju, Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and many MLAs and MLCs participated in the programme.
