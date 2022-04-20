Andhra Pradesh: Newlywed groom commits suicide five days after marriage in Guntur

The incident in which a newlywed man committed suicide has come to light recently in the Guntur district. According to the details, Satyanarayana Raju of Macherla Sagar Ring Road and Vijaya Lakshmi's son Pattigudupu Kiran Kumar (32) were married to a young woman from Tenali Vinchipeta on the 11th of this month in Vinchipeta. On the 12th he took his wife and went to Macharla. The first night ceremony was set up on the 16th. With this, Kiran Kumar, who had left for Tenali, landed at the Guntur bus stand at four o'clock and left saying that he would come in a while.



The relatives of Kiran Kumar were informed about his missing by the bride. However, they left for Tenali. Meanwhile, Tadepalli police who were informed that there was a dead body in the upper reaches of the river Krishna reached there and examined it. The police found that the body was completely decomposed.

As the police informed the relatives, the deceased's mother reached the police station and identified the body to be his son's. The mother confessed that his son was scared of First Night and took the final plunge despite his friends boosting his confidence. Thadepalli police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.