Andhra Pradesh: Night Curfew to be imposed in Guntur city from tomorrow

Coronavirus second wave has become the concern in Andhra Pradesh with increasing number of cases. The number of positive cases is increasing day by day in Guntur as well. With this, the Guntur Municipal Corporation alerted and imposed restrictions.

Mayor Manohar Naidu who conducted review meeting over the increasing cases has announced that a night curfew will be imposed in Guntur City from tomorrow. The shops were ordered to remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and warned of action if shops are not closed after six. The city of Guntur has the highest number of cases. The mayor revealed that lockdown sanctions were being imposed to control cases.

The mayor explained that there would be an exception for medical and emergency services and appealed to the people of Guntur to cooperate. Medical and emergency service shops will be allowed 24 hours during the curfew.

On the other hand, a total of 17 people were infected with the virus in Guntur court which include judges, judicial staff, and lawyers. Ravi, who was working as a court assistant Nazar died while receiving covid treatment, died on Wednesday morning. Three judges, two bar council members and 12 judicial staff are being treated at various hospitals.