Komatireddy Jr dubs Nalgonda district a ‘Tiger zone’ in politics

Hyderabad: Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, MLA of Munugode, described Nalgonda district as a ‘Tiger Zone’in state politics and clarified that it is not merely a district that dictates state politics but also a historic fort of struggles.

Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda on Sunday, Reddy said the Congress government in Telangana has introduced an integrated schools scheme that, he claimed, no other state in the country has undertaken. He expressed confidence that once the schools are completed, other states would look to Telangana as a model.

The MLA criticised the previous government for allegedly raising loans worth lakhs of crores in the name of development projects. He alleged that the borrowings primarily benefited contractors from Seemandhra.

Reddy also voiced concern over the lack of development in the Munugodu constituency, despite its proximity to the Hyderabad metropolis. He said Munugodu remains the most backward area in Nalgonda district and stressed that significant efforts are needed for its progress.

He stated that the construction of the proposed integrated school would be the first step toward the development of the constituency. He reiterated that Nalgonda district plays a key role in State politics and has long been a centre of people’s movements and struggles.