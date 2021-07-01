Andhra Pradesh: No congregations at irrigation projects, says Kurnool SP Fakkeerappa

Kurnool district SP Fakkeerappa said picketing was organized at Srisailam, Pothireddipadu, head regulator and Rajolu Banda diversion schemes in the district. He said tight security was in place at the projects and no one should congregate there. He said section 144 will be implemented at projects if necessary. It was revealed that as part of peacekeeping, security has been set up at the projects to prevent any untoward incidents.



Meanwhile, as part of precautionary measures, police from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states were deployed at Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichinthala projects. Telangana police have banned traffic on the Mahabubnagar Jhura project bridge. Power generation continues under the supervision of Telangana Police and people are not allowed unless absolutely necessary. Traffic between Gadwal, Atmakur and Maktal was closed.



It is known that the two Telugu states governments and in war of words over the irrigation projects in the two states. The Telangana government has raised objections to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to be built at Pothireddypadu to lift water from Srisailam.