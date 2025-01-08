Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: No First-Year Exams from 2025
The Andhra Pradesh government plans to cancel first-year exams starting from the 2025-26 academic year. Learn about the new changes aimed at reducing stress and helping students focus on learning.
The Andhra Pradesh government is thinking about changing how exams are done. In many places, students don’t have exams in their first year of school, and now the government wants to do the same.
Starting from 2025, first-year students in Andhra Pradesh will not have to take big exams. They can just focus on learning their lessons and get ready for their second year. The government is also thinking about adding new subjects, like MBA, and letting students pick more subjects to study.
In most places, only the second-year exams count. The first-year exams don’t matter. The government thinks that if there are no first-year exams, students will learn better and do well in the second year and big exams like NEET and JEE.
This explanation uses simpler words and ideas for a younger audience.
The books and subjects will also be updated to make sure they match what other schools in India are doing. New textbooks will be used starting in the 2025-26 school year.
What Will Change in the Exams?
The new exams will be for 500 marks.
- In Arts subjects like History and Economics, students will do theory tests for 80 marks, and they will do projects for 20 marks.
- In MPC group (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry), 380 marks will be for the theory exams and 120 marks for practical exams.
- In B.Sc. group, 370 marks will be for theory exams and 130 marks for practical exams.
These changes will start in the 2025-26 school year. Students and parents can give their opinions about these changes before January 26, 2025. The government wants to know what everyone thinks.