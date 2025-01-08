Andhra Pradesh: No First-Year Exams from 2025

The Andhra Pradesh government is thinking about changing how exams are done. In many places, students don’t have exams in their first year of school, and now the government wants to do the same.

Starting from 2025, first-year students in Andhra Pradesh will not have to take big exams. They can just focus on learning their lessons and get ready for their second year. The government is also thinking about adding new subjects, like MBA, and letting students pick more subjects to study.

In most places, only the second-year exams count. The first-year exams don’t matter. The government thinks that if there are no first-year exams, students will learn better and do well in the second year and big exams like NEET and JEE.

The books and subjects will also be updated to make sure they match what other schools in India are doing. New textbooks will be used starting in the 2025-26 school year.

What Will Change in the Exams?

The new exams will be for 500 marks.

In Arts subjects like History and Economics, students will do theory tests for 80 marks, and they will do projects for 20 marks.

In MPC group (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry), 380 marks will be for the theory exams and 120 marks for practical exams.

In B.Sc. group, 370 marks will be for theory exams and 130 marks for practical exams.

These changes will start in the 2025-26 school year. Students and parents can give their opinions about these changes before January 26, 2025. The government wants to know what everyone thinks.