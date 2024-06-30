Andhra Pradesh: Officials make all arrangements for pension distribution

Under the directive of AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, officials have completed arrangements for the distribution of pensions to beneficiaries. Cash will be withdrawn from secretariats in Visakhapatnam on Monday and handed over to ward secretaries for door-to-door distribution. Each pensioner will receive Rs. 4,000 along with arrears for the months of April, May, and June, totaling to Rs. 7,000.

A total of Rs. 100.91 crore will be distributed to 1,46,930 pensioners under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu had promised to increase the pension amount from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 if the alliance comes to power, and this promise is being fulfilled by the Chief Minister.

The distribution of pensions will begin on July 1st, with ward secretaries visiting the homes of beneficiaries to hand over the funds. The necessary amount for distribution has been calculated in advance, and officials have instructed secretaries to withdraw the required funds from banks on Saturday due to the bank holiday on Sunday.

Reports have been submitted for the distribution of funds in different zones of Visakhapatnam, including Zone-1 (Bhimili), Zone-2 (Madhurawada), Zone-3 (Ashilmetta), Zone-4 (Suryabagh), Zone-5 (Gnanapuram), Zone-6 (Gajuwaka), Zone-7 (Anakapalli), and Zone-8 (Pendurthi).

Additionally, funds will also be distributed in Pendurthi mandal, Padmanabham mandal, Anandapuram mandal, and Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Overall, a total of Rs. 100.91 crore will be distributed to pensioners, bringing relief and support to thousands of individuals in need.