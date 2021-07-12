Andhra Pradesh: One dead and four injured as speeding car overturns in Palamaner

In a ghastly incident, one dead and four were injured as speeding car overturns at Nagamangalam near Palamaner of Chittoor district. Going into details, Sairam, son of Venkateshwar from Kandukur near Ongole is working in Bangalore. Family members left for Bangalore on Saturday night for a marriage match to Sairam.



Against this backdrop, the driver fell asleep when he reached Nagamangalam of Palamaner on Sunday morning. While the passengers in the car were also asleep.

Meanwhile, the car collided with a divider on Bangalore road and fell on the adjoining Chittoor Road. The driver of the car, Rambharat, 30, was injured in the accident and died on the spot. Sairam (30), his parents Venkateshwarlu (64), Venkataramanamma (58) and sister Kusuma Kumari (36) were injured severely.

The 108 personnel rushed the victims to Palamaner Hospital. The Palamaner police have registered a case and are investigating further.