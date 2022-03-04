Andhra Pradesh: One hostel student dies due to snake bite in Vizianagaram

Kurupam (Vizianagaram): In an unfortunate incident a student of a government hostel dies of snake bike and two more are seriously fell sick. This incident occurred in AP government's managed Jyotiba phule welfare hostel for backward class students in Kurupam of Vizianagaram district on midnight of Thursday.

M.Ranjit kumar of Dalayipeta village and E.Vamsi of Jigaram and V.Naveen of Jaggunaidupeta village have been studying class 8 in that residential school and staying the same hostel. But on midnight a venomous snake had bitten the three. Immediately the management had shifted the three to Parvathipuram and from there they were shifted to Tirumala hospital in Vizianagaram and later they reached to KG Hospital Vizag.

Deputy chief minister P.Pushpa Srivani rushed to hospital and inquired the doctors about their health condition and later they were shifted to Vizag. R.Mahesh Kumar, joint collector is monitoring the situation of the students. Meanwhile M.Ranjit Kumar had breathed his last as the venom of the snake has damaged the functioning of his inner organs. The other two are stable and under treatment.