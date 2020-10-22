Andhra Pradesh: Onions to be sold at subsidised prices in Rythu Bazaars

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given a good news to the people of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of onion prices are skyrocketing in the market. The government decided to sell the onions at subsidised prices from Friday at all Rythu Bazaars in major towns and cities across the state. Onion prices were on the rise as heavy rains damaged the crop. On Wednesday, retail markets across the state were selling the onions at Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg. The state government alerted as these prices are likely to rise further.

Generally, onions will be procured at Kurnool and Tadepalligudem wholesale markets in the state. It was decided to buy onions in the wholesale market and sell them at subsidized prices at Rythu Bazaars. It has decided to sell at Rs 40 per kg at farmers' markets no matter at how much the government procure in the markets. "In the second phase, we are taking steps to sell onions in all the Rythu Bazaars in the state," said S. Pradyumna, special commissioner, marketing. Subsidised onions will be sold at Rythu Bazaars from Friday.

Due to heavy rains, the onion crop is submerged and it is difficult to reap onions due to water logging in the fields. Farmers have been cultivating onions in thousands of acres and with the incessant rains they have completely lost. Now the supply of onion in the market is very low due to which prices in the market rose sharply. Market sources said onion prices are unlikely to fall sharply until the rains subside and the new crop is ready. The price of onion will rise every year in October due to rains and other reasons where the brokers benefit the most leaving the farmers in dire straits.