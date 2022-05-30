Andhra Pradesh: Online services suspended in 175 temples across the state

Kakinada: Due to the failure of the Temple Management System (TMS) in the state, the online service of the 175 temples have been suspended. The temple managements like Annavram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Draksharama Sri Bheemeswara Swamy and other 6A temples in the state are forced to adopt manual mode of issuing tickets. The manual mode is causing a lot of delay in issuing the darshan and other service tickets. It is alleged that malpractices are made in the manual mode of issuing tickets in the temples.

In view of the heavy rush of pilgrims to Annavaram on Sunday, the tickets couldn't be fast and the delay caused frustration among the devotees. And they have to wait for hours in the sweltering heat. The devotees faced difficulties not only in getting darshan tickets but also in the matter of accommodation.

Hence, the government has introduced an online mode to issue tickets. Temple management system (TMS) will help the government in an effective monitoring of temples and eliminate all kinds of malpractices such as selling fake darshan tickets and embezzlement of funds. The state government introduced TMS to check irregularities at places of worship. Due to the server failure , the TPS system has been stopped.

According to the officials, it is informed that online service has been suspended as salaries are not paid to the server management. They stated that in view of the suspense of the online services the adoption of manual mode in issuing tickets may also result in malpractices. And added that such malpractices took place in certain temples in the past.

Annavaram Devasthanam Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao told " The Hans India" that inview of the non functioning of the server the online services have been suspended. He said that by adopting manual mode they are issuing tickets and are carefully monitoring for prevention of any malpractice in the method. He said that soon after the server starts functioning the regular online issue of tickets will be restored.