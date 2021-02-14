Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections held unilaterally and undemocratically, alleges Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veerraju has alleged that panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh are being held unilaterally and undemocratically. He slammed the state government and its officials for the panchayat elections. He visited Rentachinthala and Dachepalli in Guntur district and participated in locally organised programs.

The state government has been criticized for violating rules of democracy. He questioned why there were unanimous elections when the government is relied on welfare schemes. He said the YSRCP is in fear of defeat if the elections were held in a proper manner. Somu Veerraju alleged that police, revenue and Panchayati raj department officials and employees acted in favour of the government in this election.

He said that the officials had troubled giving certificates to the candidates. He said he had complained to the state election commission on all these issues but no action was taken. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take note of the latest situation in the state," he said.