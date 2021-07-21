Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan flays government for arrest of Jana Sena leaders

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan said that it was undemocratic to suppress the voice by making illegal arrests when Jana Sena extended support to the youth by questioning the government's betrayal of the unemployed over jobs.



In a statement here Tuesday, the Jana Sena president condemned the government's attitude in preventing the students and youth from submitting a memorandum in the employment exchanges on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan said the ruling party imposed restrictions by warning the Jana Sena leaders not to participate in the programme. Police made house arrests from midnight onwards and created terror with indiscriminate arrests, he said and made it clear that it is not possible to stop the party leaders and cadres by suppression. Despite all restrictions, Jana Sena leaders and cadres submitted the memoranda and made the programme a success, he claimed.

Pawan Kalyan said when the 30 lakh unemployed youth have taken up the programme peacefully for their bright future, the government issued notices and arrested the leaders by imposing curbs. He questioned whether these Covid protocols apply only for Jana Sena but not to felicitations, rallies and programmes being taken up with thousands of people by the ruling party leaders.