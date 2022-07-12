Andhra Pradesh: People alerted as Godavari water level increases due to heavy rains

Amid incessant rains, Godavari is getting flooded. At present the inflow and outflow is 5,91,269 cusecs at Dhawaleswaram. The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Organisation has alerted the officials of the flood-affected districts and advised that the flood rise is being monitored from time to time and people should be alert.



AP Disaster Management Organisation has taken steps in the face of rising flood. Two NDRF and three SDRF teams have been deployed for early emergency relief operations. It appealed to the people to cooperate with the authorities in relief operations. It advised the people of Godavari catchment area to take proper precautions.



Meanwhile, the gates were lifted as the flood level of Krishna river increased from above Prakasam Barrage. Officials released flood water downstream. The people of the low-lying areas have been warned to be alert as the water is released downstream. It has been clarified that boats, motor boats and steamers should not travel in the river. Swimming, fishing and bathing in flood water should not be done.