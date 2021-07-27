Andhra Pradesh: People are angry with rising taxes, says Nara Lokesh

Peddapuram(East Godavari): TDP national general secretary on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for increasing taxes instead of going on increasing welfare pensions and benefits as per his election promise.

Lokesh called it a 'dirty government' that has imposed tax even on the garbage in the name of user charges.

House tax was increased along with RTC fares, electricity charges, cement prices, petrol and diesel rates. Like a 'mayala fakir', the Chief Minister made huge pre-election promises to go on increasing welfare pensions. But, after coming to power, he only went on increasing financial burdens on the state and on all sections of its people.

Lokesh visited East Godavari district and unveiled statues of Sri Potti Sriramulu and NTR at Peddapuram Assembly headquarters town.

Addressing the people on the occasion, the TDP leader said that Jagan Mohan Reddy regime cancelled Anna Canteens, Chandranna Beema and so on in the past two and half years without any concern for poor people. The general people are not only afraid but also seething with anger against the unjust and deceitful rule. Lokesh told the TDP activists and sympathisers that their leader N Chandrababu Naidu was indeed feeling pain for not being able to give more time to the party cadres during 2014-19.

At that time, there was a pressing need to focus on development of the newly-created Andhra Pradesh that was in great financial and socio-economic difficulties. Lokesh asserted that the TDP would form the next government in 2024 when it would pay back many times more to all those YSRCP leaders and officers who were implementing Raja Reddy constitution ruthlessly now.