Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests couple for exchanging fake currency in Parvathipuram

The Parvathipuram town Sub Inspector Prayogamurthy said on Monday that a case has been registered against the couple who were caught exchanging counterfeit currency notes. The details are as follows. Satti Nageswara Reddy's wife Vanajalu, a resident of Anaparti in East Godavari district, had been using counterfeit currency notes in shops at Kotipam, Janjawati and Patabstand junction in the town. The shop vendors who noticed the currency notes lodged a complaint with the police on suspicion of giving fake notes of Rs.500, Rs.200 and Rs.100.



According to the complaint, Nageswara Reddy couple were detained who admitted of exchanging counterfeit notes..On the 11th of this month, Nageswarareddy and Vanaja went to Anaparthi to attend a wedding and got acquainted with a relative named Anil Reddy. It is learnt that Rs. 20,000 counterfeit currency exchanged with Rs. 10,000.



The couple also confessed to the police that they had exchanged counterfeit currency at the Bobbili. The police said that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and opined that Rs 1,900 in counterfeit currency notes were seized from the arrested couple.