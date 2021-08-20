Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests three document writers in fake challan case in Kadapa

Police have arrested three document writers in the Kadapa sub-registrar's office in a case of fake challans. Jinka Ramakrishna, Lakshminarayana, and Guruprakash were taken into custody. They were found to have embezzled Rs 1 crore three lakhs with fake challans. Police said Rs. 67 lakh was recovered from the accused and laptops and printing equipment were seized from the accused.



It is learned that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy yesterday questioned the authorities on the issue of fake challans in the offices of the Sub-Registrar. He expressed anguish over the authorities for not being alert until the ACB raids. "If mistakes are made at this level why don't they come to our attention? What action was taken against those responsible? Are systems running smoothly at the field level?" YS Jagan questioned.

The chief minister said that the corruption in government departments must be curbed and directed to receive surveillance information from the field level if necessary.

It is learned that the issue of counterfeit challans has come to light in 17 Sub-Registrar's offices across the state. The Department of Stamps and Registration has issued directions to take action against those responsible for the affair. Authorities are preparing for action in the wake of this. Kurnool district, Nandyal sub-registrar, and junior assistants have been suspended by the district authorities earlier. From April to July 2021, 54 fake invoices were detected.