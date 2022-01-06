Andhra Pradesh: Police cracks mysterious death of a woman in Nakkapalli, confirms it as murder

The police have confirmed that the mysterious death of Gubbala Nagmani, who died under suspicious circumstances was killed on the 1st of this month at Neelakundila Narsapuram in the Nakkapalli mandal. On Wednesday, they disclosed the details to reporters at the Nakkapalli police station. Going into the details, Gubbala Nagmani of Ramachandrapalem, Kotavuratla Mandal and Lakshmana Rao of Rajolu, East Godavari district have been in live in relationship and has three children. They are making living by working as watchmen of the garden belonging to a landlord in the village.



Meanwhile, Lakshman Rao is addicted to alcohol and harassing Nagmani. Against this backdrop, he went to work on the 31st of last month and earned a thousand rupees. Nagmani inquired about the money. Angered over it consumed alcohol and planned to get rid of her anyway as it had become an obstacle to his addictions.



Lakshman Rao killed Nagamani and informed her family members that she was dead. The family members became suspicious and complained to the police. Their investigation revealed that it was Lakshmana who killed Nagmani and he pleaded guilty, the CI and SI said. Lakshmana Rao was arrested and will be produced in court.