Andhra Pradesh police department bags 48 awards for best use of Technology

The Andhra Pradesh Police has proved to be the number one in using modern technology in many ways including criminal investigation. Recently, in the national level awards were announced for the best use of technology. Among which, the AP Police Department has won more than half of the awards while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the police department in this regard.

A total of 84 awards have been announced for the use of technology in the police departments of various states where the AP Police Department has won a record 48 awards while the neighbouring Telugu state Telangana police department has received only one award. On the other hand, Kerala Police received nine awards, Maharashtra and Bengal Police received four each. The Andhra Pradesh Police has already won 37 awards this year in terms of technology with which the total number of awards received by the AP Police has increased to 85, including the 48 recently announced.

The Disha app launched by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the protection of women has won 5 awards for its technology services in the related field. The AP Police Service Application, which was recently made available to the public with 87 services, also won the award. Three more awards were presented to the police department staff for the better welfare they have provided and are providing during covid. As many as 13 awards in Technical category, three in CID, three in Communication while in the district-wise Vijayawada and Kurnool districts received 3 awards followed by two awards for Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Anantapur, Kadapa districts and one for Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Guntur (Urban), Guntur (Rural), Krishna districts.

AP DGP Gautam Sawang said that we are taking steps to provide a transparent, accountable and expeditious service to the people by embracing a new trend in the use of technology. Congratulating all the national level award winners, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "We are achieving good results with the importance given to the police department."