Andhra Pradesh: Police resolves mystery behind woman's murder in Tuni, husband and mother held

The Police have cracked the murder case of a woman witnessed at a mango orchard in the new Velampeta suburb of Tuni mandal. Peddapuram DSP Aritakula Srinivasa Rao told the media at the Rural Police Station on Wednesday. According to police, Chintapalli Satyanarayana, a music player in Lovadevasthanam had married his elder sister's daughter Adilakshmi in 2004. They have a tenth grader Ramesh and another fourth-grader son and living in Tuni's Markandraju Peta.

Adi Lakshmi was often reprimanded by her husband and mother Sattemma for having extramarital affairs with some people. Seeing no change in Adilakshmi, on the 28th of last month, Sattemma and her son-in-law beat Adilakshmi hard on the head with a hammer to death. Satyanarayana moved the body to mango fields in Kottavelampeta suburb by carrying it in a gunny bag and set it on fire. Later, he came home immediately, however, half of the body remained unburnt.

The police investigated after locals noticed and gave information wherein s crucial evidence was gathered through highway CCTV footage. Meanwhile, panicked Satyanarayana and Sattemma surrendered to the police on Wednesday. The DSP explained that the two were remanded and lauded the staff including Rural Sub Inspector K Kishore Babu, Y Ganesh Kumar Two children have been orphaned after their father and grandmother were arrested for killing their mother.