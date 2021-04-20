Andhra Pradesh: Police saves software engineer who attempted suicide in Railway Koduru in Kadapa

In a shocking incident, a software engineer has attempted suicide after leaving a letter in Facebook on Monday morning. Concerned family members approached the Railway Police while Circle Inspector Anand Rao, Sub Inspector Padda Obanna responded immediately. Based on the technology, his whereabouts were identified and he was found unconscious and rescued. According to police, a man aged 41 of Ramnagar in Railway Koduru town, was working as a software engineer in a private company in Bangalore. His brother Venkataramanaiah is a lawyer in Koduru. The victim was married to a woman 11 years ago who is also a software engineer in the same company and has two children.

In this backdrop, conflicts between spouses have been arising for some time. Her husband and his family members have already lodged a case at the Koduru police station as the riots escalated. They got pre-bail in that case. Panchayats were repeatedly set up in the presence of elders but of no use.

According to police, the victim had complained that wife had entered the house of his husband in Railway Koduru with her followers on the 10th of this month and took away valuables and gold. The victim left for Tirupati on the evening of the 17th of this month to ask his wife about this. Police explained that he had posted on social media on Monday morning what had happened there, saying he is taking the final plunge.