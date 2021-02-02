Andhra Pradesh: Polytechnic student ends life in Nandikotkuru

In a tragic incident, Naveen aged 22, a native of Nandikotkuru town has committed suicide by hanging himself. Born to Nagraju and Lalitamma, Naveen has completed Polytechnic.

Going into details given by SI Venkat Reddy, Naveen recently wrote the final year examinations in the Polytechnic College in the district centre. In this backdrop, on Monday morning the father went to sell vegetables and the mother went to work as she was working on the YSR Bheema scheme.

Meanwhile, when the mother who reached home in the evening wept as she saw her son hanging dead. Police reached there and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. SI Venkat Reddy said the case has been registered and is being investigated. However, the reasons for the suicide are yet to be ascertained.