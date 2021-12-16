Andhra Pradesh Pradesh logs 148 new coronavirus cases and 3 death today - December 16

Andhra Pradesh reported 148 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,75,419 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one each in Chittoor, Guntur, and Krishna taking total toll to 14,474.

On the other hand, as many as 152 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,59,131 and there are currently 1814 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 34 new infections, followed by Srikakulam 18 and West Godavari 18 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.09 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 33,043 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 7974 cases and 343 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.








