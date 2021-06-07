Andhra Pradesh: Price rise, tax burdens mark YSRCP 2-yr rule

Amaravati: Telugu Mahila AP president Vangalapudi Anita on Sunday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of failing to rescue the women and their families when they were suffering from hunger pangs due to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and reduced incomes.

Anita said that an average family hs to spend up to Rs 5,000 on the monthly groceries alone as the prices of essentials have doubled and tripled in the two-year rule of the YSRCP. How a family earning Rs 10,000 per month can pay house rents, petrol bills and current bills, she wondered.

Even a small family is getting nearly Rs 700 power bills after the government imposed additional burdens in the name of slabs.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader deplored that the price of an edible oil packet rose from Rs 80 to Rs 213 and a kg of rice in the market went up to Rs 49. Tamarind price rose to Rs 354 per kg, red gram to Rs 118, Bengal gram to Rs 140 and so on. Petrol prices have also crossed Rs 100 per litre.

CM Jagan Reddy should explain on this since he used to raise hue and cry in the Assembly when prices rose by just Re 1 or Rs 2 during the Chandrababu Naidu regime.

Anita said that the so-called Jagananna welfare programmes were passing benefits of just Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per month to the poor families and auto rickshaw workers. However, each family is made to spend over Rs 10,000 due to the price rise and taxes alone. The government is not at all considering these factors to rescue the families. That's why Jagan Reddy is called a businessman but not a true people's leader.

The TDP leader said the CM promised total prohibition prior to the elections but after coming to power, he started playing games with the lives of the people by keeping liquor shops wide open. Jagan Reddy had promised to become a 'maternal uncle' to take care of the safety of girls but he became totally indifferent after coming to power. Only 43 lakh women were given Amma Vodi benefits contrary to the promise given to 80 lakh women. Even this was restricted to one child.