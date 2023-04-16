Andhra Pradesh: Protests begin in Pulivendula over arrest of YS Bhaskar Reddy

In protest to the arrest of YS Bhaskar Reddy in Kadapa district over YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the YSRCP ranks protested in Pulivendula. They called for a peaceful rally on the Pulivendula main road.



With this, YSRCP leaders are reaching Pulivendu in large numbers. The police have been alerted in the wake of the rally in Pulivendulu.

As part of intensifying the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case Central Bureau of Investigstion(CBI) Officials arrested the Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's father YS Baskar Reddy in Pulivendula on Sunday. According to the sources a team of CBI officials in two cars went to the house of YS Baskar Reddy declared his confinement after issuing arrest memo to his wife YS Lakshmi wee hours of Sunday. CBI officials seized the YS Baskar Reddy mobile on spot.

The CBI invoked section 302 (Red with murder), Section 120 B(Conspiracy) Section 201( Smashing Evidences). They shifted Baskar Reddy to Hyderabad for producing him before the Magistrate.







