Andhra Pradesh: Raghurama Krishnam Raju says he would resign to Narasapuram MP post

Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who is staying away from the YSRCP, is getting ready to resign from the MP post. He also expressed confidence that he would win again. It is known that YSRCP has already complained to the speaker that he should be disqualified for committing anti-party activities. With this, it seems that the Speaker may disqualify Raghurama under the Anti Defection Act.

It is learned that Raghurama Krishnam Raju has decided to resign from his Lok Sabha membership knowing that the speaker will take action and revealed to the media that he was resigning as an MP. He said YSRCP leaders were trying to disqualify him or challenged them to be done it in a week.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Raghurama met BJP national president JP Nadda and likely to join in the BJP and contest from Narasapuram as a BJP candidate.