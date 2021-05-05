Andhra Pradesh: Rain likely in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in next 24 hours

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecasted storms, thunderstorms and thundershowers along the coastal areas and in Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours amid formation of surface periodicity in the vicinity of Vidarbha. It is predicted that two more surface periodicities continue separately in East Central India, which created a different atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh. With the temperatures spiking up, the rains are providing some relief. As a result, clouds covered the surface of the earth from the sea, caused weather uncertainty and heavy rains in many parts of the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the north coast, heavy rains lashed out in Srikakulam district. Kurnool district received heavy rains with thunderstorms. This has affected the rice and mango crops in many places. Early rains in Kurnool district have caused immense damage to farmers. The grain in the rocks was drenched as the districts were lashed by storms, thunder and lightning and collapsing of banana and palm oil trees. Mango and cashew mango orchards have been severely damaged.

The Meteorological office said that there will be showers, thundershowers and thunderstorms in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas in the next 24 hours.