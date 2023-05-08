Andhra Pradesh: Rainwater soaks red chilli, maize

Guntur/Bapatla/Narasaraopet: Unseasonal rains during the last week created havoc and soaked the red chilli and maize dried in the agriculture fields in Amaravati, Krousuru, Achampet, Prathipadu, Bapatla mandals of erstwhile Guntur district.

According to Agriculture and Horticulture Department officials, red chilli and maize crops are worst affected due to continuous unseasonal rains. The rainwater inundated red chilli gardens and red chilli dried in the agriculture fields soaked in the water. The farmers express fear that the soaked red chilli and maize will get damaged and the traders will offer lower prices for the inferior quality. The red chilli farmers have already suffered losses due to rains during this season. When the traders are offering better prices for quality red chilli, the rainwater soaked the red chillies dried in the agriculture fields.

A farmer T Seshaiah of Krosuru said, “Rainwater soaked the red chillies dried up in the agriculture fields which will discolour the red chillies. The traders offer the least price for the discoloured red chillies. We will get losses due to crop damage.”

Similarly, maize and turmeric crops were damaged in Bapatla district.

Deputy director of Horticulture, Guntur district Sujata said, “Due to continuous rains, the rainwater soaked the red chilli and maize crops. As a result, the crop is likely to be damaged. The department will enumerate the losses. It will take some more time.”

Meanwhile, SERP CEO and Guntur district special officer Intiaz Ahmed and Guntur district collector M Venugopal Reddy conducted a meeting with the officials at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, agriculture department officer N Venkateswarulu said according to the preliminary estimates, maize and jowar crops were damaged in 3,185 hectares in Guntur district.

Paddy crop was damaged in 16 hectares. District special officer Intiaz Ahmed informed that the crop insurance will apply to the crops and the farmers will get input subsidy. He assured that the government will extend a helping hand to the farmers whose crops were damaged.

Joint collector G Rajakumari, officials of various government departments were present.