Andhra Pradesh stands third position in implementation of National Food Security Act

The Centre has announced the ranks under the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the state ministers on implementation of food safety. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal revealed the details of those ranks. Odisha stands at the top in the country in the implementation of NFSA followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh at second and third positions. Telangana got 12th position. In this, Odisha is at the top with a score of 0.836, while Uttar Pradesh is at the second position with a score of 0.797. Andhra Pradesh secured the third rank with a score of 0.794.



And in the special category states (North-Eastern, Himalayan States, Union Territories), Tripura stood first followed by Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are in the next positions. Although transport facilities are limited in these states, they compete with normal states. Piyush Goyal said that there is no other system like 'one country-one ration card' in the world. Beneficiaries can avail the benefits of this scheme anywhere in the country. He said that in the coming period, other states will also focus more and get better ranks.

Under NFSA, rice, wheat and other essentials are supplied to the poor through ration shops. The implementation of NFSA is calculated under TPDS. Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated Odisha and Uttar Pradesh for taking the first two positions. So far 45 crore transactions have been done under this.