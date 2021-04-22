Andhra Pradesh: Rapid increase in Coronavirus cases in Chittoor creates panic among people

Coronavirus cases due to outbreak of second wave have been on spike in Chittoor district. The cases have been mounting likewise in the last year where more than one lakh cases being reported out of population of 37 lakh. It is noteworthy that fifty percent of cases are registered in Tirupati as compared to other places by which Tirupati residents are in concern with the spread of dreadful virus.

The experts said that the number of cases is increasing due to the negligence of the locals on the one hand and due to the devotees flocking to the temple in large numbers. In this backdrop, the TTD has reduced the number of devotees to attend the temple as the cases have been mounting.

With the increasing number of cases day by day, the capacity of beds in hospitals as well as covid care centers has been increased. A total of 1,929 beds have been made available at Tirupati SVIMS, RUIA, Chittoor District General Hospital, Madanapalle, Kuppam and Srikalahasti Area Hospitals.

In addition, 1,480 beds were set up in 26 private hospitals. Meanwhile, three covid centres at Padmavati Nilayam, Vishnu Nivas and RVS Medical Colleges have been reopened.

On the other hand, According to the bulletin, about 9716 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Wednesday morning taking the total number of cases to 9,86,703 cases. The bulletin also reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 38 deaths taking the death toll mounts to 7510. The recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 3359 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,18,985 and the active cases stands at 60,208.