Andhra Pradesh receives 6 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses, 56,300 doses sent to East Godavari

The Andhra Pradesh state has received 6 lakh doses of covid vaccine on Saturday. Initially, 5 lakh Covishield vaccine doses were flown to Gannavaram Airport from the Serum Institute in Pune. From there it was brought to Gannavaram Government Hospital premises by a special air-conditioned container and stored at the State Immunization Building.

On the other hand, one lakh Covaxin vaccine doses were transported by road from Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad to the vaccination building. A total of 6 lakh doses of covid vaccine were then shifted to 13 districts in the state. The highest number of 56,300 doses of Covishield vaccine was distributed in East Godavari district.

In a statement, Medical Health Minister Alla Nani said that CM Jagan had already written a letter to the Centre to send enough vaccine to the state and that the vaccination process was going very fast in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the number of people suffering from corona is increasing day by day. More than 7,000 new cases have been reported in the state on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, 7,224 people have been infected with the corona. With this, the number of corona positive cases in AP has reached 9,55,455. A total of 7,388 corona deaths have occurred in the state, with 15 people dying from the corona infection as on Saturday.