Andhra Pradesh registers 1178 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today

With the 1178 fresh coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the state has registered a total tally of 20,23,242 cases across the state till Tuesday. While the death toll has increased to 13,935 with 10 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two each in Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam, one each in Chittoor, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1266 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 19,94,855 and there are currently 14,452 active cases.



According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 204 new infections, followed by Nellore 177, Krishna 158 while Vizianagaram district has not logged 9 cases.



Andhra Pradesh conducted 54,970 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.70 crore tests approximately across the state.



